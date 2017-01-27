Right now Louisiana is $304 million short, as tax collections and other sources of state revenue continue to be lower than projected.
To fix the problem, Governor Edwards has called a ten-day special legislative session to start on February 13. But some lawmakers feel it's just going to cost the state more money.
It costs an estimated $60,000 each time the legislature meets
In today's Joint Legislative Budget Committee meeting, Governor Edwards defended his call for a special session.
He says a special session will allow the public to be a part of the decision making.
He says it's also the quickest way to access the $120 million dollar rainy day fund which can help close the budget gap.
Without using the rainy day fund, he says deeper cuts will have to made.
He says his administration is working to minimize cuts to higher education and partner hospitals and will avoid cuts to K-12 public schools, state prisons, and the Department Of Children And Family Services.
"We're using a scalpel, not a sledge hammer, to responsibly resolve this crisis," said Edwards.
His budget plan will close the gap without raising taxes.
Republican legislator Lance Harris had another plan which does not touch the Rainy Day Fund or require a special session. Harris' plan focuses on cutting from the Department of Health.
"Waivers is $200 million a year in state effort. The private public partnerships are 450 million. Now, when I take 127 million from 650 million, there's still some money left, so those two programs are not all going to go away, are they?" said Harris.
Edwards answered saying that proposal would threaten the health care system which is unnecessary when there's a Rainy Day Fund.
"The rainy day fund exists for this very reason. As we've seen over the last two weeks, any plan that does not make use of the rainy day fund would simply be catastrophic and unacceptable to the vast majority of people of Louisiana," said Edwards.
He notes that the previous administration tapped the rainy day fund four times using a total of $517.4 million back when, he says, the skies were much clearer.
The governor explains the severity of the situation.
"We asked state agencies to restrict spending in preparation to address the deficit that was actually from fiscal year 2016. We did not have predict a mid year deficit of more than $300 million and we could not have predicted the floods," said Edwards.
The floods cost Louisiana over $200 million and the state is still waiting on federal reimbursements - worsening the fiscal crisis.
He says these are not cuts that he wanted to make.
"I'd much rather heard it was a budget surplus, not a 2 billion dollar deficit for the current fiscal year. Like you, I would prefer that revenue projections have been realized, but we have to live in the real world," said Edwards.
The administration is scheduled to give a detailed breakdown of his proposed cuts February 6th.