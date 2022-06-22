SHREVEPORT, La. -- As crime continues to surge in Louisiana, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is blasting Governor John Bel Edwards for vetoing -- what the the sheriff calls -- "three common sense anti-crime bills."
They include measures that would've rolled back portions of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment Act.
House Bill 1059 would've required bail be revoked for convicts arrested again for serious crimes, ranging from domestic abuse to murder.
House Bill 99 would've made the crime of resisting an officer with force or violence a new crime of violence.
House Bill 544 would've required those convicted of a fourth and subsequent non-violent felony to serve 65 percent of their sentence before being eligible for parole. Currently it's just 25 percent.
Of that last bill, Edwards said in his veto message, "The conclusions of the bipartisan Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force, and the unmistakable results of the 2017 reforms, show that the way to reduce recidivism is to provide for job training and life skills that will assist individuals in becoming productive members of society. These efforts are working, and we should not change course."
But Sheriff Prator says Edwards has gone back on his word.
"The governor has always said he'd be willing to tweak Justice Reinvestment. But the veto show that he's not. When you get something passed through the legislature, that will do some good about violent crime, and then the governor turns around and slaps it down, that tells you something," Prator said. "I guess until we get a new governor that's willing to look at these issues about violent crime, we're stuck with what we got."
The sheriff argues that those reforms have led to the early release of some violent criminals, and the rise in crime.