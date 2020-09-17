BATON ROUGE, La. -- Last call on alcohol at restaurants, casinos and bars has been extended following an adjustment Thursday to Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase 3 order.
Edwards made the decision to extend sales and consumption of alcohol on premises until 11 p.m. following discussions with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders, he said in a news release. However, he did not change the closing time for bars, which remains at 11 p.m.
The governor’s order previously ended alcohol sales and consumption at 10 p.m. as part of mitigation measures which he said are recommended by the White House and designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
While bars remain closed for on-site consumption in some areas, in parishes with lower incidence of COVID, local government may opt in to open their bars. Four parishes that are eligible have opted in so far: Acadia, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry and Plaquemines.
Wade Duty, Louisiana Casino Association executive director, told the Louisiana Gaming Board of Control Thursday morning the alcohol restrictions related to Phase 3 have hurt the casinos.
"Regrettably, we moved into 1.75 instead of Phase 3," Duty said. "We were swept into the governor's order that alcohol service end at 10 p.m."
The impact was seen immediately. Phase 3 went into effect Sept. 11 and that night casinos saw a 10 percent decrease in patronage, followed by an 11 percent drop on Saturday night and 22 percent on Sunday.
"It's driving customer volume down 22 percent," Duty said, adding he hoped to revisit the issue with the governor's office. "We are not a bar. ... We think we are a different animal to be blunt about it. So we are still in Phase 2 really."