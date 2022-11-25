SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor.
Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport."
When asked by KTBS if the event is to announce an endorsement, Tarver would not confirm.
Earlier this week, former mayor Cedric Glover and outgoing mayor Adrian Perkins announced their support for Tarver's opponent, Tom Arceneaux.
Early voting begins Saturday, November 26 and runs through December 3. Election day is December 10.