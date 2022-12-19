BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week.
"As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that I believed there was criminal conduct in the manner in which State Police took Mr. Greene into custody subsequent to the motor vehicle accident," Edwards told reporters.
"I think by and large the indictments reflect that," he said. "I don't know of anything else I would add at this point."
Edwards made his comments during his annual, end-of-year press conference at the Governor's Mansion.
The governor said he does not see the need for a special session to address Louisiana's insurance crisis, including companies fleeing the state because of huge homeowner claims after a series of historic hurricanes in recent years.
Edwards said the issue needs attention but can be addressed early in the 2023 regular session, which begins April 10.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon last week floated the idea of a special session to launch an incentive program aimed at getting property insurers in the state, and allowing homeowners to get off the state-run insurer of last resort.
Legislative leaders have been lukewarm to the idea.
