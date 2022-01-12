LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivered a stark warning about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday: Omicron is here and it is raging across Arkansas.
"Right now, active cases have doubled since the last week," the governor said during an afternoon news conference at the State Capitol. "One week ago we were at 32,000. Today we were at over 64,000 active cases."
The number of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 has also jumped sharply to more than a thousand. In response, Hutchinson said he'll take steps to bring 265 additional hospital beds online, paid for with $50 million allocated to Arkansas through the federal government's "American Rescue Plan". But he acknowledged the move is a short-term fix.
"That should assure us of having space into the next week or so in terms of hospital capacity," he said. "And we will take action as needed beyond that."
Another troubling trend the governor and his public health team noted is COVID hospitalizations among children. According to the chief executive, there have been 50 pediatric hospitalizations in Arkansas through the first 11 days of January, compared to 41 all of last month.
Arkansas's Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said right now too few children are vaccinated.
"In our state, only 10.3% of children between 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated," Romero said. "So, we have a long way to go."
Despite the surge, the governor insisted schools should remain open to in-person instruction and he rejected the idea of lockdowns saying people need to remain in the workplace. He cited data from global hotspots showing Omicron waves peaking and said as long as Arkansans get tested, get vaccinated, and wear masks we can endure it too.
"We've got to hold the line," he said. "We've got to take the actions so we can get through January into February where we expect to see this variant diminish significantly just like it has in other countries."
Arkansas has ordered more than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed to citizens at no cost. More than 200,000 have already arrived, with close to 400,000 more expected at any time.