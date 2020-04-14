BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
The governor originally moved the elections on March 13.
The June 20 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana is now rescheduled for July 11 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The July 25 election is rescheduled for Aug. 15 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The change also affects a smattering of municipal elections.