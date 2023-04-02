LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders visited towns on Saturday in Central Arkansas hit by the tornado to speak with residents and view the damage.
Sanders said, “I've had the opportunity over the last few hours to speak with both the homeland security secretary as well as President Biden who have offered a tremendous amount of support. Anything that Arkansas needs they have assured us that those resources will be here and on the ground.”
Sanders also said an employee’s home was hit while he was at work, but grateful he is ok.
Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said up to 500 homes were hit and though this is a tough time, he is proud of his city.
Sanders said she was proud of the heroes who stepped up to help across Arkansas including firefighters who still helped others while their own station was damaged.