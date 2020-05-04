MINDEN, La. – Minden City Council members have the authority to fill a vacancy on the council and not the governor, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote Thursday in a letter to Mayor Terry Gardner.
That’s why Gardner said he will recommend someone to fill the District A post when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. today.
His comment and a copy of a letter from Edwards was provided Monday to council member Terika Williams-Walker, who wanted to know who was going to be appointed to the seat vacated in March by the resignation of Herbert Taylor III.
“I’m confused. I thought an appointment was made by the governor. Did something change?” Wiliams-Walker asked of Gardner in an email.
A revised agenda sent to council members Friday includes the appointment of an unidentified person as an action item but does not provide a name. That’s different from the March agenda when the recommended appointment of Larry Gipson was listed.
The council could not move forward with Gipson’s appointment, however, because two of the four council members did not attend the meeting, meaning there was not a quorum.
Taylor resigned after District Attorney Schuyler Marvin filed a lawsuit challenging his residency. Gipson also had been a vocal opponent of Taylor's at many council meetings.
State law requires the governing body to appoint an interim office-holder within 20 days of the declared vacancy. Failure to do so means the appointment falls on the governor to carry out.
Last month, Gardner announced the governor had appointed Wayne Edwards, a former council member, to the interim position. Later the same day, Gardner said the appointment was postponed but provided no other details.
In his letter to Gardner, Gov. Edwards acknowledged receiving Gardner’s request to appoint Gipson. But Edwards pointed out legal deadlines for such appointments were suspended because of the public health emergency that was declared on March 11.
The governor further said his authority to fill the vacancy is not triggered until after the 20-day deadline for the governing authority has elapsed. He said Taylor’s resignation was effective March 30 and under normal conditions the deadline would have been April 19.
“However, because of the suspension, the 20-day deadline has not yet begun to run, and therefore I do not yet have the authority to fill the vacancy,” Edwards wrote.
He continued, ”Please be assured that I do recognize the importance and necessity of the continuity of operation for the city of Minden. If necessary, I will exercise the authority to make the appointment once the deadline passes. Until then, however, the governing authority has the authority to fill the vacancy with a person who meets the qualifications of the office.”
Also on the agenda is election of a mayor pro tem, termination of the city attorney and appointment of a new one, employments in the police and fire departments and setting a special election date for the District A seat.
The council will meet in its chambers but with social distancing requirements in place. The meeting is closed to public attendance; however, it can be viewed live on the City of Minden Feels Like Home Facebook page, the city’s YouTube channel or through Suddenlink on local Channel 11.