OKLAHOMA CITY (April 16, 2023) - Today, Governor Kevin Stitt called for the resignation of the McCurtain County Sheriff, Commissioner, Investigator, and Jail Administrator following abhorrent comments recorded after a county commissioners’ meeting on March 6th. The Governor released the following statement regarding the call for resignation:
"I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place.
In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix."
The Governor will be calling on the OSBI to initiate an investigation to determine whether any illegal conduct has occurred.