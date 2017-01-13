Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to call the special session to make cuts and consider use of Louisiana's "rainy day" fund to close an estimated $313 million deficit in the state's $27 billion operating budget.
Mid-February is the target period being discussed for lawmakers to return to Baton Rouge.
An income forecasting panel downgraded Louisiana tax collection estimates Friday, to account for unemployment that is dragging income, business and sales taxes below expectations. Edwards said the action "clearly indicates the need for a special session."
Without a session, lawmakers and the governor are limited in how they can divvy cuts. Edwards said the slashing would fall too heavily on colleges and health services.