SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Monday talking about a major investment in the area.
He spent time touring Pratt Industries, an Australian-based company that produces 100% recycled paper and packaging in Shreveport.
The visit from the governor and Anthony Pratt, the company's owner and founder, was to celebrate Pratt's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana.
"His economic leadership has been emblematic of why we invested $250 million into Louisiana. It's the sort of leadership that has attracted our investment," said Pratt, executive global chairman.
"Of course, I'm trying to convince him that any additional investment he wants to make in the United States of America should be made here in Louisiana as well and we would welcome that," Edwards said.
Recently, KTBS heard about a company called Forever Energy possibly headed to the Port of Caddo-Bossier and bringing 2,000 jobs with it. So, KTBS asked the governor about that as well.
"A lot of times you don't get information because things are subject to a non-disclosure agreement. Let's suffice it to say that we are pursuing a variety of economic development projects all across the state of Louisiana, including some right here in northwest Louisiana in close vicinity to where we are," said Edwards.
The governor told KTBS to anticipate a "very positive announcement" about investment and job creation in Northwest Louisiana in the near future.