MINDEN, La. – The Minden City Council soon will have a full slate of council members.
Gov. John Bel Edwards today appointed former council member Wayne Edwards to temporarily fill the District A seat left vacant with the resignation of Herbert Taylor III earlier this year. He’ll be sworn in as soon as the paperwork from the Secretary of State is received, Mayor Terry Gardner said.
Wayne Edwards, who has served two previous terms on the council, was first appointed by the governor in late April. However, the appointment was suspended the same day. The governor explained in a letter the timetable on vacancy appointments was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic so the council still had time to act on an appointment itself.
Gardner called several special meetings throughout May to do that. However, two of the council members, Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford, boycotted those meetings because they opposed Gardner’s planned appointment. That left Keith Beard and Pam Bloxom as the only meeting attendees, which was not enough for a quorum.
Walker’s and Bradford’s absences prompted District Attorney Schuyler Marvin to file a writ of mandamus against the two, requiring them to appear separately in court to tell a judge why they have refused to attend or participate in meetings.
Walker’s hearing is Tuesday in Webster District Court and Bradford’s is on July 7. The hearings will be open to the public as long as the courtroom capacity does not exceed 50 percent of normal occupancy.