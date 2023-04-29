TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Grace House of Texarkana held a Diaper Drive at the El Chico’s parking lot Saturday morning.
Moms and families were appreciative of the generosity of Grace House and the Church on the Rock volunteers who handed out free diapers and baby wipes with a smile.
Opened in 2017, the non-profit Grace House is a faith-based group that helps area women and children in crisis by providing the only transitional living in Texarkana.
The first home was on the Texas side of Texarkana and this year Grace House expanded and relocated to the Arkansas side.
"Grace House is a strong one-year program,” said Director Whitney Jackson. “The ladies are committed to going through five phases of support, counseling and spiritual mentorship, and by the end of the program, we offer them resources to get an apartment, jobs and to continue to their education.”
In addition to the diaper giveaway, other resources Grace House offers are providing sanitary and food items for those living on the streets and in hotels.
Christmas toy drives are also given for the children living in hotels and at parenting classes and Grace House also offers foster prevention advocacy.