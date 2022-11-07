Graduates celebrate completing Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy

SHREVEPORT, La.-Graduation exercises were held Monday for the 52nd basic training class of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at Calvary Baptist Church.
Sheriff Steve Prator was guest speaker and addressed graduates and families as the class of 42 graduates officially completed training.
Each graduate represented one of ten agencies across Caddo Parish that are in dire need of more personnel.
Even though today's graduates helped fill needed positions, more manpower in needed.
This helped a lot, but yet there's still plenty of vacancies in not only the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, but in other agencies around," said Sheriff Prator following the graduation.
At the ceremony, graduates took the oath of office, received their badges, and participated in a special ceremony where family and friends assisted them with pinning on their badges for the first time.
Class participants received 536 hours or more of peace officer training in areas including law, patrol activities, traffic services, report writing, investigations, firearms, first aid, and criminal justice.
Graduates are: Alexis Bryant, Charles Daniels, Chardell Edwards, Preston Eichelberger, Sarah Gladney, Anthony Green, Joshua Harvey, Gabrielle Johnson, Lauren Lee, Edwin Lopez, Luke Matranga, Jimmy McGuffee, LaDarius Monroe, Shatoria Monroe, Aaron Normand, Cameron Perry, Israel Pierre, Tory Player, Lyishstron Pringle, Micheal Schiller, Skylar Scott, Logan Shepherd, Elton Smith, Courtney Sturdivant, Jasmine Thomas (Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office); Cadyn O’Connor (Camp Minden Military Police); Curtis Streetmen (Coushatta Police Department); Kiara Ford, Brenecia Smith, Christopher Taylor (Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office); Constatine Barnes III, Destanie Roberts (Grambling State University Police Department); Madison Ebarb (Mansfield Police Department); Jessica Bates, Allan Castillo, Deandrea Federick, Syreeta Gibson, (Office of Juvenile Justice); Kohlman McGee, Liam Rivers-Kidd (Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office); Chey Blanchard, Jeremy Neal (State Fire Marshal) and Warren Williams (Vivian Police Department).