At first, it may seem a bit out of sorts to host a grain bin safety workshop at the Shreveport Fire Training Facility. But the men and women who operate the equipment have to react rescue-ready for most anything imaginable.
"We are inner city. We do respond outside of our city with neighboring districts on rescue calls. We get calls when there are farm accidents or incidents because we have the specialized training on the rescue trucks. It's very beneficial to our guys and our citizens,” said John Lane, SFD training director.
And, of course, it’s not just all about haystacks and grass fires. There’s plastics and pesticides to be considered. But in the case of someone being trapped in a grain bin, it may not happen that often but does happen very unexpectedly along with other farm-related hazards.
Cattle farmer Marty Wooldridge is the driving force for this training offered to local personnel.
“After a fatality involving grain bins in our area four or five years ago, our parish Farm Bureau wanted to bring this type of training to our area. Our firefighters, our EMS and rescue what have you, show them what they can do in a grain bin situation but has applications in all types of industrial complexes,” Wooldridge said. “We were talking about it today even on a ditch bank cave-in, you've got loose soil someone trapped in that. This type of method, that this tube rescue could be used there too.
Benton Mosely, Mississippi safety specialist for Farm Bureau, teaches as much about prevention of accidents as rescue after accidents
"For farmers, we just set the scene of what not to do. If something happens, set the proper steps for when the firemen and first responders get there. Let us keep them safe as we can. There are certain steps they can go through that can increase the survival rate of the victim,” Mosely said.
“Unfortunately, in a grain bin or dirt cave-in the use of what's called rescue tube is vital for extraction of a person” Mosely said.
Farm Bureau has one of only 2 mobile rescue grain simulators in the U.S. And showed us how it works. Once a person is stranded it is ill advised for rescue member to jump in the bin with the victim as this will tighten and pack the material causing stress on the person trapped inside. First there are flat plastic platforms placed around the victim and the rescue personnel step on these so they won't sink. The victim is secured by a rope and actual the rescue tube is in 4 pieces as each piece is shimmied into the grain around the person forming the tube which enables the rescue team to bail out the grain or substance and lift the to lift the person to safety. The average rescue takes about 3 and half hours.
Mosley said he asked the men at the demonstration if they knew the location of the nearest rescue tube. “They just kind of rolled their eyes; might not know. They were thinking Colfax may be the nearest rescue tube."
And that's about 100 miles way.
The recent demonstration is a perfect example of the invaluable need for such a lifesaving rescue from a grain bin or cave-in. But prevention and safety are ever present in the life of an agri-producer.
“We are dealing with 1,000 or 2000 pound animals that look very gentle at times, but at times they are not. We are dealing with machinery that outweighs us by tens of thousands of pounds, moving loads down the highway that are 30,000 or 40,000 pounds. So at all times we are trying to keep our equipment in good shape and slow down and do the right thing,” Wooldridge said.