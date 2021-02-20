GRAMBLING, La. -- The entire city of Grambling issued a boil water advisory late Saturday night but like thousands of people around the Ark-La-Tex, students living on campus at Grambling State University have been under a boil water advisory since Thursday afternoon.
“Our students are resilient,” said Dr. Gourjoine Wade, the university’s dean of students and associate vice president for Student Affairs. “They've been extremely patient with us as the teams have been working diligently to make sure that the pumps are working sufficiently and that the towers are refilling. So slowly, but surely that water pressure is coming back up to what we need it to be.”
The several hundred students who live on campus are still being given hot meals and fresh water through the university’s partnership with SodexoMAGIC, according to Dr. Wade. While most of the dorms don't have stoves, students can use their microwaves to boil water.
“We're laser focused on making sure that our students have all the basic needs they need to get through this this weather,” said Dr. Wade. “We're going to stick to that and hopefully we'll see clear skies and sunshine so our students can get back to the business of being educated in our spaces on campus and virtually.”
Even before the university started having water issues, classes were canceled all last week because of the weather. As of Saturday night, classes are set to resume on Monday, Feb. 22.