SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Grand Cane man accused of slamming a Shreveport police officer onto a vehicle then choking another one during Saturday's Mardi Gras parade remains in the Shreveport City Jail without bond.
Additionally, a woman who police interfered with the arrest is also in jail on multiple charges, police said.
According to booking records, Colby Bracknell, 22, was arrested on two counts each of battery of a police officer and resisting arrest with force/violence, and one count each of simple property damage and interfering with a police investigation. No bond has been set on the charges.
The probable cause statement says Colby Bracknell interfered during a traffic stop and when instructed to step back from the scene he slammed a female officer onto the vehicle. While officers attempted to restrain him, Colby Bracknell began "physically choking and trying to strangle another officer."
Briana Bracknell, 21, also of Grand Cane, was booked into the City Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, interfering with a police investigation, open container violation and driving under suspension (prior DWI). Her bonds total $9,500.
Police said they stopped Briana Bracknell for being intoxicated, with several open beer cans inside the vehicle. She got out of the vehicle without being told to and began "interfering in another investigation while screaming racial slurs," according to the booking records.