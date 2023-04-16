MANSFIELD, La. – Around 4 p.m. on April 15, Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on Percheron Drive.
This crash killed Timothy Henderson, 36.
The investigation revealed that a 2021 Yamaha UTV, driven by Henderson, was traveling west on Percheron Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the UTV exited the roadway, overturned, and hit a tree.
Henderson, who was not wearing a seatbelt or a DOT-approved helmet, was ejected during the crash. Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
In 2023, Troop G has investigated eight fatal crashes, resulting in eight deaths.