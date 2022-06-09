GRAND CANE, La. – Red and yellow caution tape and “no trespassing” signs are already popping up on some property in Grand Cane in anticipation of the weekend’s annual Big W Trail Ride.
It’s an effort to prevent the bedlam that consumed the small municipality a year ago. Thousands of people – some estimates put the crowds at around 7,000 or more – converged on the area last June, leaving a property damage, trash, discarded horseshoes, toilet paper and even human waste in their wake.
That set off a series of public meetings where the DeSoto Police Jury put a new policy in place to get a get a handle on special events, such as the trail rides, that draw thousands of people. But for months since then, some police jurors have tried to chip away at those guidelines that all had agreed to last year.
Even Monday night, following a committee meeting then special meeting, the policy was tweaked again. But this time it was converted into a parish ordinance, giving it more weight and the ability to fine violators.
Late this afternoon, Big W received permission to move forward with this year’s trail ride. It’s set for Friday and Saturday nights.
DeSoto Parish Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton signed off on the permit after receiving verification from the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office that the New Orleans security company hired by the organizers is licensed by the state.
That’s one of the requirements police jurors did not change Monday night. It’s been a sticking point with some, such as police juror Jerri Burrell who runs her own trail rides. She is opposed to hiring off-duty sheriff’s deputies and wanted the opportunity to hire individuals who are licensed. However, the state board requires the individuals to work for a licensed security company.
In addition to security, the parish sanitarian was called in to review Big W’s site plan and make sure it adheres to state laws.
“She did and sent a letter saying they were good to go,” Norton said.
He’s also informed organizers their permit only covers aspects for grounds for which permit was requested. If their festivities spill outside of property approved, then that’s not part of the parish permit. They are only approved for what they requested, Norton said.
HOPING FOR THE BEST
“We’re prepared for the worst, but hoping for the best,” said Sheriff Jayson Richardson, who said he is paying deputies overtime to saturate Grand Cane this weekend. Response plans also are in place with DeSoto EMS and the fire districts.
“Our intention is to prevent what happened last year,” Richardson said.
He’s hopeful the outcome will be different because of ongoing talks ahead of time with the Big W organizers.
“We’ve been meeting with the trail riders’ groups, letting them know what’s going to be acceptable and what’s not,” he said.
In the “what’s not acceptable” category are backed up traffic and people parking along the public road. Deputies will be in place to enforce that, Richardson said.
He’s also communicated to the organizers whenever they hit their projected numbers – 500 Friday night and 1,000 Saturday night – then that’s it.
“If they can’t fit everyone inside their event, then they shouldn’t be letting any more in because they are outside of their permit at that point. So, they have been working with us to control that,” Richardson said.
Veronica Walker, who is affiliated with Big W, told police jurors at their meeting this week they are going to do their best to control things this year. One of the changes is to shut down their gates early.
Walker acknowledged the problems that have happened at other trail rides but said it shouldn’t all be blamed on the trail riders. She also pointed out the Grand Cane mayor is working with them for a parade route in the village for the riders.
“I don’t think she’d do that if she felt any type of danger or anything with safety,” Walker said.
The Grand Cane Village Council on Tuesday voted on an ordinance prohibiting open containers of alcohol in vehicles or in a person’s possession while parked or walking on village streets.
The village also earlier this week posted a notice on its Facebook page encouraging residents to mark their property against trespassing. The post was later taken down.
Property owners in and around Grand Cane bore the brunt of the overflow trail riding crowd last year.
The problems festered as the event location – hosted by the Whitaker family property on their property on Andy West Lane and Blunt Mill Road -- became overloaded. That caused attendees to start parking along the public road and private property from there all the way into Grand Cane.
There was more chaos when shots were fired and people rushed from the event site. One man suffered a gunshot wound. EMS was unable to reach him, so deputies had to carry him to a patrol unit then to a waiting ambulance. A person who was hit by the side mirror of the patrol unit has since sued the sheriff’s office.
One of the Big W trail riders took to his social media post this week to encourage attendees this weekend to respect the rules, property and laws. He told people to not park where they see yellow or red caution tape and warned "tow-trucks on standby for everyone that thinks (they're) above the law. Come out and have a great time!"
DEFINING SPECIAL EVENT
As far as the Police Jury’s special event permit, it was revised to define special events as outdoor music events, carnivals, trail rides, car shows, fundraising events and similar activities. It only applies to gatherings of 100 or more people.
It does not apply to non-commercial, family, church, political or other non-commercial assemblies of people.
Police Juror Jimmy Holmes asked if it would apply to commercial locations such as wedding venues. Norton said it does not apply to those that already have occupational licenses for their intended businesses.
Another amendment omits the restriction that someone with a felony conviction is not eligible to apply for a permit. That change was approved on a 3-2 vote by the Policies & Procedures Committee and after objections voiced by several citizens.
Terri Burford said she didn’t think the police jurors thought that out and should question what the felony conviction was for, listing out a number of violent crimes they should be worried about. Burford also mentioned the mass shootings across the country that have claimed innocent lives as she asked police jurors to allow the sheriff’s office to do its job and make the call on what’s appropriate for security personnel at these events.
“Remember, if something goes wrong, they are the ones who get called. We pray DeSoto doesn’t have to go through what others did,” Burford said.
Charlotte Miller, president of the Historic Grand Cane Association, also supported keeping the convicted felony restriction in the policy. She mentioned a trail ride in Waskom, Texas, last weekend that had local connections and said it was a shooting there that caused multiple wrecks on Interstate 20 and people fled the event.
Scott Thomas offered a view from the other side, admitting he’s a convicted felon, but said there are convicted felons who make mistakes but that doesn’t make them bad people. He expressed support for the trail rides, while also showing his support for organized drag racing, which was another item on the meeting agenda.
Despite the citizen concerns, the committee voted to let convicted felons apply for permits, with police jurors Richard Fuller, Thomas Jones and Rodriguez Ross voting in favor and police jurors Reggie Roe and Greg Baker voting against.
But during the special meeting that followed, that amendment and four others were lumped together and all were approved.
Included was the addition of a new section that makes violation of the special events policy guilty of a misdemeanor offense and upon conviction subject of a fine of up to $500. It also had included a possible 30-day jail sentence but police jurors took that out. Still, violators are subject to be banned from getting another permit and will be required to appeal a decision to the Police Jury.
UNRELATED TO SPECIAL EVENTS
In other matters unrelated to special events and trail rides, police jurors during Monday night’s committee meeting voted on the following, all of which will be subject to a formal vote at the June 21 meeting:
- Authorized Fuller and Ernel Jones to attend the national convention in Colorado at an estimated cost of $6,000. That’s after Holmes questioned the need to attend and said too much money is being spent on travel.
- Approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with MDB Motorsports to film its street racing show on a parish road at the airport, which the company has agreed to repave.
- Reappointed Rodney Arbuckle to a six-year term on the DeSoto EMS board. Additional appointments are expected at the next meeting as two others have resigned.
- Discussed broadband service for the parish and an action plan to move forward.
- Deferred an appointment recommended by Thomas Jones for his wife to fill his seat once he resigns later this month. Jones, who is the Mansfield mayor-elect, said he would resign from the Police Jury 10 days prior to taking office on July 1.Burrell initially offered the motion to appoint Rosalyn Jones, however Roe told her she could not since Rosalyn Jones is her sister. Roe said they could not make an appointment because there is no vacancy until Thomas Jones resigns.
- Updated the take home vehicle list by removing the take home vehicles of the airport manager and three permit officers.
- Discussed making changes to CEAs with municipalities for assistance with road work.
- Accepted Double Churches and Kavanaugh roads back into the road system after both have been brought back up to specifications by the mining company.
- Authorized the president to sign a modified agreement with DOTD for swap of state Highway 3015 for the I-69 Service Road.