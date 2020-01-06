COTTON VALLEY, La. — A Webster Parish grand jury on Monday upgraded charges against two men accused in last month’s double homicide at a Cotton Valley night club, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.
The grand jury returned indictments against Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22, of Plain Dealing, and Kyron Karell Nelson, 22, of Bossier City, on a single count of first-degree murder. Both had been charged with second-degree murder.
A first-degree murder conviction carries the possibility of a death sentence. Marvin said he’ll make a decision on whether to seek death at a later date.
Strickland and Nelson are accused in the shooting deaths of LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 18, of Springhill, and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. They were shot and three others were injured when a disturbance broke out during the early morning hours of Dec. 1 at The Vibe, a small club on Hawthorne Loop in Cotton Valley.
Authorities said the victims were innocent bystanders who were attending an event at the club. A preliminary investigation revealed that two different weapons were fired.
Another victim, JaKyle Oliver, was shot numerous times but survived, authorities said.
Strickland was also among the injured.