BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man accused of fatally shooting a customer at his watermelon stand this summer was indicted this week by a Bossier Parish grand jury.
The panel indicted Colton Matthews, 24, for second-degree murder in the July shooting death of Joseph Williams Jr., 65, of Bossier City.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a pawn shop, which is owned by Matthews' father. That's where Matthews also had a watermelon stand set up.
KTBS 3 News was told the fatal shooting followed an argument between Matthews and Williams about a watermelon. Williams purchased a watermelon from Matthews, and when he got home he discovered it was a bad melon.
Williams returned the watermelon to Matthews. The two argued and as Williams went to his vehicle, Matthews is accused of shooting Williams in the head.
Matthews will be arraigned Dec. 7 at the Bossier District Court.