SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish grand jury returned indictments Friday in the following cases:
- Christopher Cortez McLemore, 31, of Shreveport, first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal due to the nature of the crime involved.
- Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 31, of Sibley, second-degree murder, in connection with the June 4 slaying of Jasper Corneil Martin III.
- Derion Jamison, 17, second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the July 19 slaying of Ha'Shoun Collins and the attempted slayings of Traveon Webster and Quantarius Collins.