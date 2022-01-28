SHREVEPORT, La. -- The names of two fallen Shreveport firefighters and a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy were added to the Shreveport Police and Firefighters Memorial Friday.
One of the three granite markers is for Caddo Parish sheriff's auxiliary Dep. Lonnie Thacker, who died in the line of duty on July 23 when his patrol vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle as he assisted with traffic at the scene of an earlier accident on Interstate 49.
The other two markers are for firefighter/advanced-EMT Leonard Coney and Capt. Frankie P. Nelson.
Coney died in January 2021 from complications of his exposure to COVID-19 while on duty. Nelson died in May 2009 of a heart-attack suffered after ending a 24-hour shift.
The memorial is located across from the Civic Theater on Clyde Fant Parkway. It was built in 1999 in honor of the many men and women who courageously gave their lives in the line of duty.