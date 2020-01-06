SHREVEPORT, La. - A huge grass fire spread along the north shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 for a mile Monday between Broadway Avenue and Monkhouse Drive.
The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. and the fire was under control in less than an hour.
No one was injured and no structures were damaged by the fire which was fueled by 10 mph winds out of the west.
Caddo Parish firefighters assisted in putting out the blaze.
Battalion Chief David Kerley says it may be hard to pint point exactly how it started. He says things like this usually happens in the Summer months.
"Not so much in the Winter months, but it can," Kerley said. "If the ground and vegetation is dry, anything, a cigarette is flipped out, or any kind of spark can be the source."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.