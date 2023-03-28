SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport Citizens United has just one priority – reduce crime and violence in the city.
Two spokesmen for the grassroots group – Jerome Cox and Michael Riordan – brought that message to the Shreveport City Council Tuesday afternoon as they gave a quick rundown of how their effort is gaining support and members all united toward that single goal.
“Our mission is to reduce crime,” Cox said.
Potholes won’t be discussed. “We’re keeping it narrowed to crime and crime prevention,” Riordan said
Their first meeting was in December and attendance at each meeting since has doubled. Citizens from all races, political parties, religious and educational backgrounds are banding together in recognition that crime in the city is affecting everyone so it’s going to take everyone to combat it.
Shreveport Citizens United will not replace any existing organizations or nonprofits. It’s viewed as a means to strengthen what’s already in the works.
Cox said more than 100 “influencers” already are committed. But to get more on board, meetings are coming up with the nonprofits, city leaders, church leaders and others.
Weekly meetings with an established advisory board centers on areas they want to focus on such as ways to combat recidivism, work placement, collaboration opportunities between nonprofits, between citizens and police, mentorship programs for released inmates, single moms and teenagers, and even early identification in the school system of students with dyslexia and others with learning disabilities.
Riordan used himself as an example of someone whose life turned to crime at an early age because of the frustrations of dyslexia. He said that eventually led to him being a convicted felon by age 24.
“But there was hope for me. I found it in Christ and it changed my life forever,” he said.
Cox comes from a big family and now has four sons who are working Shreveport. So, he said he is invested in seeing Shreveport survive and thrive.
Riordan said they will hold what he calls neighborhood fun resource rallies in each neighborhood at least once a quarter to begin building trust between law enforcement, city government and the citizens. He envisions neighborhoods that are clean and safe for children to play.
He and Cox said residents of Shreveport will be kept up-to-date on what’s going on through a quarterly newsletter that will be mailed to everyone. It will reinforce the group’s mission.
Some may say it’s a lofty goal that seems unrealistic, Cox said.
“But I’m here. I’m willing to try, give it my best effort. … I believe in Shreveport. … I believe this is possible,” Cox said. “So if we gather together as a people then we win this battle. … We’ve got to fight. And the way I look at it what do we have to lose other than try.”
“We won’t fail. We don’t know what that looks like,” Riordan said.
Upcoming trips are planned to other cities that are fighting the same crime battle. Cox is going to Nashville and Baltimore, Md., next month. Then he and Riordan will meet with Omaha 360, an initiative of the Empowerment Network that’s worked with hundreds of citizens, nonprofits, faith leaders and various organizations to make Omaha, Neb., a safer city. The collaborative approach is credited with cutting shootings by 50%, along with drastic reductions in other crimes.
City Councilman Alan Jackson said it’s too easy to sit back and complain about the crime problem. No one wants to step up and do the work. He acknowledged the challenge of changing the mindset of residents, but “we need to offer hope.”
Councilwoman Ursula Bowman called Shreveport Citizens United a “breath of fresh air. “
Councilman Jim Taliaferro called it a privilege to already be a part of the movement that he says is growing and growing.
“It’s amazing what you can accomplish when not concerned about who gets the credit,” he said, echoing what Cox said early in the presentation.
Councilman Grayson said he is impressed the way the organization has grown in just a few short months.