SHREVEPORT, La. -- North Louisiana Interfaith, a non-profit coalition of religious congregations and community organizations, is asking Shreveport and Caddo local governments to jump-start a plan to build as many as 20 neighborhood “resilience” hubs to help citizens during power outages.
The Community Lighthouse projects will be equipped with solar panels, battery backup systems and trained disaster-response volunteers, according to Interfaith organizer Nathaniel Wills.
Interfaith is asking the City of Shreveport for $400,000 and the Caddo Parish Commission $500,000. The local money will be used to attract dollars allocated to Louisiana from a $5 billion fund for storm-ravaged communities established by the federal government.
“Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking the federal government for a portion of this $5 billion fund,” he said. “Louisiana should be first in line for these dollars.”
Wills told members of the Shreveport City Council last week that Community Lighthouse offers the city and parish “a chance to better care for one another” after storms. “This is the community working with governmental institutions, and Shreveport and Caddo are taking the lead.”
Similar Lighthouse sites are either operational or in the works in New Orleans, sponsored by the nonprofit organization Together New Orleans. The group came up with the project in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 as a way for churches to better serve people suffering from power and water outages after storms.
Interfaith will join Monday with Caddo Parish Commission President Roy Burrell, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and members of the Shreveport City Council to discuss the Lighthouse project. They will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.
“It’s devastating when people are out of electricity or water,” said Campbell. “This plan is good common sense. We can help people prepare for disasters coming down the road. And they are coming.”
Interfaith supporter Alvin Mays, pastor of Willow Chute Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport, said benefits of the Community Lighthouse concept extend beyond disaster relief to job training and building stronger neighborhoods.
“We are hopeful the Caddo Parish Commission and City Council of Shreveport will match these federal dollars so that we can build these pilot projects in the community," Mays said.
Morningstar Baptist Church in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood and the Highland Center serving Highland and Stoner Hill have agreed to serve as the first Lighthouse sites in Caddo Parish. A third site, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Broadmoor, is also under consideration.
Theron Jackson, Morningstar pastor, said Lighthouse represents a coalition of grassroots groups, regulators, elected officials and utility providers.
“We are no longer waiting around for somebody else to make a plan,” Jackson said. “We are planning ahead for disaster, and also creating jobs and moving this community toward the energy future that we need.”
The Interfaith plan calls for the neighborhood resilience hubs to operate on solar power and batteries during power outages. Services to disaster victims will include charging electrical devices, cooling and heating relief, food preparation and distribution, drinking water and light medical equipment.
The solar-powered Lighthouses are able to provide electricity virtually indefinitely, according to Interfaith. They will be equipped with user-friendly load-management systems to disconnect the Lighthouse from the main power grid and enter “backup” mode. In that way, users can limit power to non-essential devices on cloudy days and ensure the batteries maintain adequate charge levels for nighttime use.
The solar system will also serve as a primary energy source during normal weather to allow the host facilities to save money on energy consumption year-round.
Wills said long-duration power outages are the leading cause of death from disasters in Louisiana. In 2020, Hurricane Laura maintained hurricane-strength winds even after reaching Shreveport, and nearly 600,000 electric customers in Louisiana lost power.
North Louisiana Interfaith is composed of more than 25 faith and community organizations that cross lines of race, religion, neighborhood and politics to team up on civic issues. The group intends for the pilot phase of the Community Lighthouse project to be in operation by the fall of 2023.