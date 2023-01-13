SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher on Friday announced his plan to run for city marshal.
"The process that brought me here has been a long and prayerful one. The City of Shreveport has been on a downward spiral for decades. Crime and economics are the root of our decline. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office is a critical part of law enforcement in our city. The marshal has a great deal of autonomy with his own budget. He decides what those dollars are spent on and how that spending can assist local law enforcement and prevention efforts," Boucher said.
He added: "I have more than 10 years of administrative budget planning and oversight in public safety. I have more than seven years oversight and budget experience as a legislator. My experience, vision, and hard work will take the Shreveport City Marshals Office to the next level. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the last four years at the Councilman for District D. If God’s plan doesn’t include me being elected City marshal, then I will continue to serve the great residents of my district for the next four years."
Boucher said it's a new day in Shreveport with new responsible leadership with a new vision and a new direction. "It’s time for a true and proven fiscal conservative to put out our tax dollars and city fees to work for us, the law abiding citizens of this great city. Let’s fix Shreveport, let’s work together for a brighter future," he said.
An election for city marshal is necessary because of the death last year of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. He died in June while on vacation in Florida. Chief Deputy James Jefferson is serving as interim until an election to fill the remainder of the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
The election will be March 25, with qualifying running from Jan. 25-27.