Green Oaks High School in Shreveport celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday at the Green Oaks Fall Fest. The classes from 1972 to 1986 set up tents to serve food to the past and future generations of the school. For ten dollars attendees sampled food from each class. Alumni arranged entertainment including a DJ, music, and comedy. Linda Johnson from the Green Oaks class of '72, said "I just think that they overall feel of the school is still the same. Once you go to Green Oaks, you're always tied to Green Oaks, and there is a unity." The first class of Green Oaks was proud to see their legacy continued.