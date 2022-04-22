SHREVEPORT, La. - A new lawncare app is now available to Shreveport and Bossier City residents.
GreenPal is a Nashville-based lawncare service app that provides convenience to homeowners by connecting them with lawncare professionals in their area. The app has over one million users and currently operates in other major U.S. cities such as Atlanta, Houston and New Orleans.
The app allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
"Homeowners that are needing lawncare can go to the website or find the free app, enter in the address of the property that they want done and within five to 10 minutes they get to meet landscaping professionals within their area," said Gene Caballero, Co-Founder of GreenPal.
The app is free to users to download in Google Play and the Apple App store.