GREENWOOD, La. -- Water pressure at the town of Greenwood's main pumps has increased by 60 percent, but leaks are still plaguing the system, Mayor Frank Stawasz said.
Until then, Stawasz has sought helpl from the Office of Homeland Security to fill in the gap. Drinking water, potable water, portable washing machines and showers are expected to arrive in Greenwood Tuesday or Wednesday, he said. Citizens will be informed when the supplies arrive. Proof of residence is required to take part.
Meanwhile, crews continue to assess the town's lines and are find leaks, but so far all of those have been on the customer side of the meter. The leaks are being isolated when they are found.
Residents are asked to report any leaks they find to the emergency water line number, 318-208-4693.
Once water is restored, a boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.