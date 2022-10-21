GREENWOOD, La. -- The Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office has issued an evacuation of several streets at the request of Greenwood Police following a fire and hazmat leak on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Residents of Woodstock Drive, Philip Street, Blake Street, Tanya Drive, Beebee Drive, Bea Lane and the south end of Waterwood Drive are asked to evacuate until the cloud of chlorine released into the atmosphere dissipates. The cloud resulted from a fire at the Greenwood Waste Water Treatment Plant on at the intersection of East and West Starwood Lane.
Caddo Fire District 3 was first on the scene. They have been working to extinguish the fire from the plant.
The State Police Hazmat crews are en route.