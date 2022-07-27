GREENWOOD, La. -- A Greenwood police officer has received statewide recognition.
The Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police named Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh as the LACP 2002 Officer of the Year at its annual conference held last week.
Police Chief Shayne Gibson nominated Fertenbaugh for the award. He was selected from nominees from police departments around the state.
Fertenbaugh is a 15-year law enforcement veteran who's worked for the Greenwood Police Department for more than four years. During his career, Fertenbaugh, like a lot of officers, has experienced several critical incidents. But it was during a debriefing that Fertenbaugh recognized more needed to be done to help officers suffering from mental trauma on the job, Gibson said.
So, Fertenbaugh and his wife, Christy, attended numerous seminars, training, and conferences learning more about helping officers that are suffering mentally from the sights, sounds and smells of critical incidents.
Gibson credited Fertenbaugh for being instrumental in helping Greenwood police officers begin the process of getting annual mental health physicals. Fertenbaugh has been trained to assist other officers to deal with traumatic events and has assisted many officers.
"We hope this helps the employees serve the community better and also be better spouses, parents, and people in general," Gibson said.