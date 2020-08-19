GREENWOOD, La - A grant provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will be providing the Greenwood Police Department with additional funding for officers to conduct extra patrols within the municipal limits of the Town Greenwood for the national mobilization of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” awareness campaign.
The added patrols will take place from Friday through Sept. 7.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is a national campaign designed to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving through high-visibility enforcement and public education tools, including posters, banners and mobile video display signs.
Launched across the U.S. in 1999, the program works to combat drunk driving during the busy summer travel season, including the Labor Day holiday period.