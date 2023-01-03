GREENWOOD, La. -- Monday's storms are getting the blame for water woes in Greenwood.
Mayor Brad Edwards said Tuesday in a social media post the storm shut down the town's pump at Caddo Lake. That means no water can be pumped to the plant.
Town crews are working to get a bypass pump hooked up, but in the meantime it's possible the town will run out of water before enough reaches the lagoon for processing, Edwards said.
"Please use only the water that is necessary for daily living. Toilets and cooking for the next couple of days," Edwards said.
Once the water service is restored, customers will be on a boil advisory.