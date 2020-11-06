GREENWOOD, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission has unanimously passed an ordinance to give $750,000 to extend a water line in Greenwood.
The goal is to extend the water distribution system along Highway 169 south to provide reliable drinking water.
The long term goal is to promote more residential and business growth south of Greenwood. The plan mirrors a water line expansion ordinance that was recently passed in Blanchard.
District 12 Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson introduced the ordinance. The Greenwood water line expansion plan is expected to receive state funding which will help Caddo Parish fund the project.