GREENWOOD, LA_ The Caddo Parish Commission is urging the town of Greenwood to start a citizens advisory board to review its water.
Karen Bell was one of many residents who spoke to the commission Thursday about problems she's had with the water.
"When I first moved in my home with my grandbabies, the water was brown," Karen Bell said.
"After that, I've had several boil water advisories. It seems as if the lines of communication are blurred."
A representative for Greenwood says the town has fixed its water woes and they've been transparent throughout the process.
"Greenwood was completely transparent," Jennifer Mckay said.
" I tell you this because there are allegations of a lack of transparency. They allowed people to talk in that meeting which lasted two hours."
The Caddo Parish Commission approved the resolution with seven commissioners voting in favor.
If you are still experiencing water issues in Greenwood, you can call the water department at 318-938-7261.