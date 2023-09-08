SHREVEPORT, La. - After 32 years of representing Shreveport and much of Caddo Parish, Greg Tarver is term limited.
Tarver announced Friday that he is going to focus his attention on getting his replacement elected. Three decade State Senate veteran Greg Tarver throws his weight behind his friend, State Representative Sam Jenkins.
"He's always there. He has a word and he knows to to work with people because he's been doing it in the house. That's the reason that I'm picking him. He brings home the bacon," said Tarver.
Jenkins is in his second term in the House. And says, if elected to the Senate, he will focus on education, and bringing funding for projects back to northwest Louisiana.
"We want to make sure that the infrastructure projects in the area are being addressed. I think we do it through a regional approach. We want to make sure that Shreveport and Bossier are involved and help small towns in the northern part of the parish," Jenkins said.
Two other political heavyweights are running in the same race. Former Shreveport Mayor and current State Representative Cedric Glover and former State Representative and civic leader Barbara Norton.
"I feel like the work that I've done validates my concern for the people and how important it is that we have someone who really cares about the people. I care about the state as well, but I care about the people first."
Glover sent us a statement today saying crime is overwhelming, and young people are leaving to look for better opportunities.
He also said, in part, "I fight for northwest Louisiana without apology. It's the only way we can come close to delivering what's needed from Baton rouge to make northwest Louisiana a safer, better, and greater place to call home."