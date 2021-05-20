WHITE OAK, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old runaway.
Deputies say Keara Sustaire was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday in the northern area of White Oak.
She stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has sandy blonde/light brown hair and both ears pierced.
Officials say she was wearing a blue fleece zip-up jacket with black and gray boots.
Anyone with information on Sustaire's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff's office at 903- 236-8400.