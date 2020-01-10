CARTHAGE, Texas -- Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson this week named Gregg County First Assistant District Attorney April Sikes special prosecutor in the trial of the man accused in the Dec. 31 shooting death of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.
The decision was made in response to Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson’s offer of prosecutorial assistance made after consultation with and the backing of Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Additionally, Panola County will reimburse Gregg County for any expenses that Gregg
County incurs as a result of this assistance.
Dickerson was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop in Panola County. The alleged shooter, Gregory Newson, of Shreveport, was arrested in Shreveport following a chase.
Newson is held in the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight and fugitive from Texas. He's fighting extradition to Texas, where he is charged with capital murder. An extradition hearing is set Feb. 27 in Caddo District Court.
“As a former police officer and detective, news of this senseless tragedy really hit me hard,” said Watson. “So, as soon as the news broke, I reached out to Danny to lend assistance, knowing that with his smaller staff and limited resources, it needed to be done. I’d do it for any neighboring county. The judge agreed with me," Watson said in a statement Friday. “When a brother in blue is murdered, it hits home. It’s personal. This assistance is the right thing to do because of my office’s commitment to law enforcement and because support of law enforcement was a cornerstone promise in my campaign for district attorney.”
On Thursday, Watson and Sikes traveled to the Panola County Courthouse, where District Judge Leann Rafferty administered the oath to Sikes, who has prosecuted over 25 capital murder cases during her career.
Watson said he is grateful he has been able to assemble an experienced staff over the past year.
“It’s because we all pull together and work well together, that I was able to make our offer of assistance to our friends in Panola County. With such a great team, the prosecutorial efforts in Gregg County will not be affected and it will be business as usual,” said Watson.
A graduate of Baylor University with business and law degrees, Sikes had served in the Smith County District Attorney’s office for over 15 years before joining Watson’s staff as his first hire.
In addition to her capital murder prosecutions, Sikes has successfully managed thousands of cases, including more than 45 murder cases and six death penalty cases in which the death sentence was sought and imposed.
Watson was elected criminal district attorney in November 2018.