SHREVEPORT, La. - The man killed Tuesday night after police say he and a friend tried to confront a suspected car thief has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Xathaniel Williams, 19, who lived on Huntington Drive, was found with fatal gunshot wound to his neck around 6 p.m. in front of a residence in the 7100 block of Gregory Street.
Police initially got the call that a man had been shot during an altercation near Hearne Avenue and Midway. They say someone fired into a vehicle hitting the victim, who was a passenger.
The driver, who was not injured, kept driving. By the time police reached them they were on Gregory Street between Dollarway and Gaywood.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police did not give a description of the suspect, but say said the gunshots were fired from a blue Lincoln Town Car. It's possible there were small children in the suspect's car, according to police.
If you have information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.