SHREVEPORT, La. -- Every officer at the SPD could be equipped with a body camera later this summer.
That's because of $100,000 donation from local McDonalds franchisee Roy Griggs, and a group he leads, Concerned Business People of Shreveport.
Griggs says they're on the way to raising another $100,000. SPD Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell said that would buy body cams for 400 officers.
Griggs says he was motivated to lead the drive after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"There is a need for transparency to build that trust among the community and the police department here," Griggs said.
Mayor Adrian Perkins praised the generosity,and said, "It is 2020. It is no reason why we have to rely on civilian cell phone footage for justice to be served in the United States of America."
Deputy Chief Antwoine White, who accepted an oversize check on behalf of the SPD, said, "We truly understand that in order to have an effective partnership, stakeholders and law enforcement in our community have to work together."
If you'd like to join the cause, you can make a tax-deductible donation to Concerned Business People of Shreveport at Carter Federal Credit Union.