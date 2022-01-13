SHREVEPORT, La - The Office of Fair Share partnered with Griggs Enterprise Incorporated for a loan program Thursday at the Carter Federal Union in Shreveport.
Griggs Enterprises presented a check of $30,000 to help Fair Share clients that have been awarded contracts with the City of Shreveport.
"I thought it was a great idea and here's a way that I can help because Shreveport's been very good to me," said Roy Griggs, CEO and Founder of Griggs Enterprises.
It will fund loans ranging from $250 to $500 for a period of 30 to 60 days. A second phase of the program begins the summer around May. That program will provide clients with loans up to $15,000 to be paid back within six months.
Interested applicants can call Jonathan Reynolds with Carter Federal Credit Union at 318-688-3620