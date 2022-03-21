SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring is here and many people are thinking about grilling.
This is the time of the year when temperatures warm up and grillers want to warm up the grill as well. But safety should be top of mind, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Approximately 3,000 propane fires and explosions are reported yearly.
Clarence Reese, assistant to the Shreveport fire chief, has some tips.
"Before you use your propane tank, you want to make sure it has no damage to it. You'll want to check those hoses that are connected to the propane bottle, make sure they're not frayed, that there are no holes or cracks in them," Reese said. "If there are, you don't want to modify it, have it looked at by a professional. You also want to make sure they are stored outside in a dry cool place. Make sure it stays under 120 degrees. You don't want to have it indoors or in enclosed spaces like attics or sheds or basements. So make sure those bottles remain outside."
Of those 3,000 propane fires or explosions, more than 9% of those cases result in injury and 7% of the injuries are fatal.