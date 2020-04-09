SHREVEPORT, La. -- To comply with stay-at-home orders, many consumers may be trying to order groceries online for pickup or delivery for the first time.
But this turns out to be a challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports say grocery chains all across the country are overwhelmed. Be prepared to wait, and not get nearly as much as you want.
That's true with the nation's biggest grocery chain, Kroger. The company warns on their website, "Due to increased demand, you may experience longer wait times, limited inventory and pickup times, or delayed deliveries."
Long delays don't match what it says when you order on Kroger's website. It says your order can be ready for pickup in two days. Or for an extra $9.95, it can be delivered within hours. Or it can be shipped for free in one to three days as long as you spend at least $35.
A Kroger spokeswoman gave a statement reading in part, "These extraordinary circumstances drive increased purchases from consumers, consequently challenging replenishment efforts.
"We are hopeful that everyone practices compassion, respect, patience and understanding to our associates and to each other during this challenging time," April Martin added.
And this reporter's family also had the bad experiment with online grocery ordering through Kroger. Our order of more than $200 dollars worth of goods turned into a five-day wait, and we picked up just a little more $40 dollars of what we ordered.
Even though we checked "yes" to substitutions, most items on the order were not filled.
Most shoppers have gotten the message that online ordering of groceries for now is a bad idea. When we went by the Kroger on Youree Drive, and the Brookshire's on Kings Highway, we saw no customers in the pickup area. That was between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday. But there was steady foot traffic at both.
Before the pandemic, online grocery ordering was becoming a convenient trend, with orders ready within hours.