MANY, La. – An apartment complex tenant who set groceries on the stove and accidentally turned it on while doing so appears to have caused the massive blaze Sunday afternoon that left an estimated 16 families homeless in Many, according to a preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
That's the cause investigators are leaning to after talking to the tenant and other witnesses, spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said Monday morning.
The investigators are back on site at the Apollo Apartments following following up on information received Sunday.
The tenant told investigators after setting the first load of groceries on the stove a return trip was made outside to bring in more and that's when the fire was discovered. The tenant quickly started notifying others in the 16-unit building, which is credited with no one being injured, Rodrigue said.
The fire call came in at 12:30 p.m. Sabine firefighters received help fighting the blaze from Natchitoches Fire District No. 7.
Meanwhile, Many residents are rallying to provide help for the families that are left homeless. Many Councilwoman Mary Brocato started an online fundraiser Sunday with an initial goal of $3,000. Donations surpassed that, prompting her to raise the goal to $5,000.
“These people who lived there escaped with only their lives: no clothes, no appliances , no furniture --- they've lost EVERYTHING including their homes. Folks, we must help these unfortunate members of our community, town and Sabine. One thing I've always loved about Many and Sabine Parish is that during a crisis like this one, we all come together to do everything we can to help. I'm asking you to do that now. Please donate whatever you can. Thank you for caring,” Brocato wrote.