SHREVEPORT La. -- Three employees of a local grocery store have been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from the company, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Shoppers Value on Greenwood Road reported that the women – all cashiers – devised a scheme to commit theft by voiding transactions and keeping the money or not fully charging customers, Prator said. The total loss to the business was $76,349.
The following, all from Shreveport, were arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Mike King:
- Deja Greer, 25, of the 9000 block of Mansfield Road;
- Kimberly Jones, 51, of the 2600 block of Silver Pines Boulevard; and
- Gabrielle LeFall, 28, also of the 2600 block of Silver Pines Boulevard.
All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.