ZWOLLE, La. – A weekend wedding in Sabine Parish turned violent when an argument turned into a stabbing and sent the groom’s parents to the hospital, Sabine Parish sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Walker said.
The father was stabbed in the leg and was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. The mother also suffered a leg injury and was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
The wedding was held Saturday night at Wildwood Resort on Toledo Bend Reservoir. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning and had deputies there in 6 minutes.
"It started verbally then turned physical," Walker said.
Deputies caught up with a driver who was leaving the scene. Witnesses identified him as the suspect in the stabbing, Walker said.
Sabine sheriff’s deputies arrested Tristan Collins, 27 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated battery.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Walker said.