SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Transportation and Development is announcing the construction of cable barriers along the median of LA 3132 in Shreveport.
It will honor the memory of Casey Colley, a young woman who lost her life in a cross-over accident on LA 3132 on December 4, 2013.
Casey’s mother, Tammy Willson, has since been instrumental in working with legislators to have the life-saving cable barriers installed along interstate highways in northwest Louisiana. "We've got to save lives," said Willson. "Nothing will ever bring my daughter back, nothing, but in her honor I know we've got to. I know she's in haven smiling down above, and I know she wants future lives saved in her memory."
Cable barriers are a safety feature designed to deflect a vehicle that enters the median, keeping it from potentially crossing over into oncoming traffic. They are designed to absorb the impact of the collision and hold a vehicle in the median, not pushing the vehicle back into traffic. But Willson believes there's a greater message to be received.
"Stop speeding and pay attention. Keep your eyes in front of you on the road, and that's what did not happen in this accident. Any type of distracted driving has got to be stopped," said Willson.
The ground breaking ceremony is set for Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town facility at 8910 Jewella Ave. Shreveport, LA 71118.
DOTD and Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, Louisiana State Police representatives, elected officials, and Mrs. Tammy Willson are all expected to attend.