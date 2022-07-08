PLAIN DEALING, La. – A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday for a multi-million dollar lumber plant in Plain Dealing.
The Teal-Jones sawmill will build a $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant on state Highway 3 between Antrim and Rocky Mount roads.
Statewide and local officials and economic development leaders will join Teal-Jones Group representatives on site for the ceremony.
The new sawmill will provide new jobs and is expected to increase economic development opportunities in Northwest Louisiana.